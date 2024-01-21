The Buffalo Bills overcame both extreme winter weather and the seventh-seeded Pittsburgh Steelers to earn the opportunity to play host to the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes in the AFC divisional round on Sunday.

Mahomes will be experiencing his first true road playoff game in his career after playing his first 15 either at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City or in neutral site locations for the Super Bowl. He and the Bills will also be playing in frigid conditions once again this week.

Temperatures for the game will be in the low 20s. A west wind at around 10-15 mph will have wind chills in the low teens.

The game between the Chiefs and Bills, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday (CBS, Paramount+), likely won't be affected by falling snow, but snow did fall late last week and the Bills were once again offering $20 an hour for anyone who wanted to come shovel snow at the stadium to help get it ready for the game.

A week ago, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a travel ban during the storms a week ago, but there isn't one in place currently.

"We've got a plan in place to make sure we're getting the players in at the right time, as well as the staff, and trying to be on top of that from a scheduling standpoint," McDermott said on Tuesday, per The Associated Press. "So we'll handle it. Confident in that. And the best thing we can do right now is just have great communication around it for right now."