The Miami Dolphins are coming off one of the best offensive performances in NFL history entering an AFC East showdown with the Buffalo Bills on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. The Dolphins became just the third team in NFL history to score at least 70 points with a 70-20 win over the Broncos last week. However, the Bills had a dominant victory of their own, defeating the Commanders, 37-3, in Week 3. Will Buffalo's defense, which ranks second in the NFL in defensive scoring at 11.7 points allowed per game, be able to contain the Miami offense featuring Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback and Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle out wide? You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Highmark Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET. Buffalo is a three-point favorite in the latest Dolphins vs. Bills odds from the SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points is 53.5. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan.

Dolphins vs. Bills date: Sunday, Oct. 1

Dolphins vs. Bills time: 1 p.m. ET

Dolphins vs. Bills TV channel: CBS

Week 4 NFL picks for Dolphins vs. Bills

Before tuning into Sunday's Bills vs. Dolphins game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 167-117 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 21-9 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Dolphins vs. Bills, the model is going Under 53.5 total points. The Dolphins' offense easily covered this number by itself last week, but the Bills defense has been superior to the Broncos to begin this season. Denver surrendered 35 points to the Commanders the week before playing Miami, while Buffalo just held Washington to three points last week. Miami averaged 30 points per game even before playing Denver and has shown the ability to score in a flash, but Buffalo won't allow those big plays as easily.

After a Jets punt return touchdown in overtime to defeat the Bills, 22-16, in Week 1, Buffalo has only allowed one touchdown over the last eight quarters. That score came in the opening drive of Week 2, as Buffalo has held opposing teams out of the end zone in 19 straight possessions. Buffalo is coming off back-to-back performances of at least 37 points, but the model projects 53.5 points to be a bit steep based on its projections and leans toward the Under.

