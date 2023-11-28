Bradley Cooper is one of the biggest actors in Hollywood, and he may very well garner some Academy Awards nominations for his new movie "Maestro." That is a high honor for any actor, but Cooper says he would trade any Oscars he receives in exchange for the Philadelphia Eagles to hoist the Lombardi Trophy again.

Cooper, a lifelong Eagles fan, was recently presented with a tough choice on the "Howard Stern Show." Stern asked Cooper whether he would rather see "Maestro" win three Oscars or see the Eagles win Super Bowl LVIII.

Without much hesitation, Cooper said he wanted to see the Eagles win their second Super Bowl in franchise history.

"Eagles Super Bowl victory," Cooper said. "I gotta go Eagles. I know. I'm sick."

At first, Stern didn't believe Cooper was serious, but he very much was.

"I don't think so, bro," Cooper said. "No, I'm not lying."

Cooper has been very public about his Eagles fandom over the years, and it was on display in the team's overtime win against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. After Jake Elliott nailed a 59-yard field goal to tie the game at the end of regulation, Cooper could be seen going crazy in his suite.

The good news for Cooper is that he doesn't necessarily have to choose between his career and his football team. "Maestro" has already gotten positive reviews, and the Eagles have the best record in the NFL at 10-1.