An athlete unfollowing their team on social media is typically the beginning of the end for athlete and team. That appears to be the possible situation unfolding in San Francisco between the 49ers and wideout Brandon Aiyuk.

Aiyuk has unfollowed the team on social media (h/t NFL Media). His actions will surely fuel the ongoing speculation regarding his future with the 49ers several weeks after GM John Lynch said that the team was "actively talking" with Aiyuk about a contract extension.

Aiyuk is currently slated to play under his fifth-year option that would pay him $14.1 million for the 2024 season. Aiyuk, who played a key role in the 49ers' Super Bowl run last season, has been vocal about his desire to receive a new contract.

"I'm trying to get what I deserve," Aiyuk said during an appearance on the Nightcap podcast with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco. "I feel like this season, this season playing football, I figured out who I was as a person and a player, what I bring to the table, what I bring to the locker room, what I bring to the organization. And just the value I hold when I walk in that building. People going to follow me because I've done it the right way since I've been in that building. From the first day I walked in there to when I was in there earlier this morning. I've done it the right way.

"If they don't see the worth in that [makes a walking motion with hands], that's all it is. It ain't nothing else besides that. I can't get into it. We got professionals working on both sides, so hopefully, we can come to a professional agreement and continue playing professional football."

Brandon Aiyuk SF • WR • #11 TAR 105 REC 75 REC YDs 1342 REC TD 7 FL 1 View Profile

Aiyuk's desire to receive a new contract is valid. His projected market value is currently set at just over $96 million over four years for an average annual salary of just over $24 million, according to Spotrac. Should he play next season under the fifth-year option, Aiyuk would be leaving roughly $10 million of possible income on the table, not to mention the fact he isn't financially protected beyond the 2024 season.

The 49ers aren't the only team that is currently in this predicament. Bengals wideout Tee Higgins recently requested a trade as he is also looking for a long-term deal. Higgins is currently slated to play the 2024 season under the franchise tag.

Aiyuk hasn't requested a trade, but it's clear, based on him unfollowing the 49ers, that his patience with his current situation is growing thin.