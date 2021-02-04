Brett Favre recently offered some strong words regarding Deshaun Watson's current situation with the Texans. Watson's agent, David Mulugheta, isn't having it.

On Thursday night, Mulugheta responded to Favre's recent criticism of Watson's request to be traded out of Houston. Watson has not been happy with the Texans excluding him from key personnel decisions this offseason after previously telling him that he would be involved in those hirings.

"You get paid a ton of money to do a certain job, and just do it, and let the chips fall where they may," Favre told Yahoo Sports. "I think we make too much money to voice an opinion, but I'm not saying he's wrong. Again, I think it's a different day and time, and it'll be interesting to see how the organization handles it."

"Brett should probably stop throwing stones from that glass house he's sitting in," Mulugheta wrote via Twitter.

Mulugheta is alluding to the reported trade requests Favre made during the end of his run with the Packers. Favre's first reported trade request came shortly after the 2007 draft. Favre was reportedly upset that the team was unwilling to trade a fifth-round pick to acquire Randy Moss, whom Favre had recruited during that offseason. Moss was ultimately traded to the Patriots, where he caught an NFL-record 23 touchdowns in 2007 while helping the Patriots advance to Super Bowl XLII. The Packers made it to the NFC title game before an overtime interception by Favre set up the Giants' game-winning field goal.

Shortly after retiring during the ensuing offseason, Favre then informed the Packers' brass that he wanted to resume his career. After being told that the organization was committed to moving forward with Aaron Rodgers under center, Favre asked for his release. While he was ultimately traded to the Jets, Favre retired again the following offseason, then signed with the Vikings in order to play against his former team. Favre went 2-2 against the Packers before retiring for good after the 2010 season.

While Favre's story has been written, Watson's future is very much up in the air. The Houston Chronicle has reported that the team will want at least two first-round picks, two second-round picks and two young defensive starters in return for Watson, the NFL's reigning passing leader. The report came shortly after the Lions executed a deal with the Rams that sent Matthew Stafford to Los Angeles in exchange for Jared Goff, two future first-round picks and a 2021 third-round pick.