Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll will interview with the Dolphins and Bears following the team's Wild Card game this weekend, and his relationship with Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is a significant factor in his potential to merge with that job, league sources said.

Daboll was the offensive coordinator at Alabama and played a major role in both recruiting and coaching the eventual Heisman Trophy winner and first-round pick. He has a unique insight into a quarterback whose development is paramount for the entire franchise, and with owner Stephen Ross committing to Tagovailoa as his quarterback during his press conference announcing the firing of former coach Brian Flores, Daboll would be a strong departure from the former head coach there.

The relationship between Flores and his quarterback was not strong, and there was also a heavy backlash from many in the locker room back as early as 2020 about how Flores was handling the then-rookie passer. Getting a full endorsement out of Flores was difficult, and it was also widely known that the coach was heavily interested in trading for Deshaun Watson from the Texans. Daboll has known the quarterback since he was a teenager and also has worked previously for the Dolphins as an offensive coordinator.

The Dolphins are casting a wide net with this coaching search, but Daboll also has New England roots, as does Grier. He will meet with Dolphins officials in Buffalo on Sunday after coaching against the Patriots on Saturday night. Daboll will also interview with the Bears this weekend.