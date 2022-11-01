Britt Reid, former Kansas City Chiefs assistant and son of head coach Andy Reid, has been sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to a felony DWI charge, per a report from ProFootballTalk.

Reid was on trial for felony DWI after crashing his truck into two cars parked on the side of an entrance ramp to Interstate 435 in Kansas City on Feb. 4, 2021. In the process, five-year-old Ariel Young was seriously injured. She suffered a traumatic brian injury and was in a coma for 11 days.

When officers arrived on the scene, Reid admitted he had been drinking but claimed he did not see the vehicles because their lights were off. Authorities said Reid was going 18 mph over the posted speed limit of 65 mph, and he had a blood alcohol content of .113, which is five points over the legal limit.

Reid entered a plea deal with prosecutors in hopes of getting no more than four years in prison for his actions. He also expressed guilt over injuring Young.

"Every time I see my daughter, I think about Ariel and how my decision affected her so deeply and her family," Reid said, according to Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star.

Despite Reid's prison sentence, Young's family was "outraged" that Reid was allowed to enter into a plea deal that capped his punishment, per Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports.