Brock Purdy is the franchise quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, solidifying his status with the organization after taking the franchise to the Super Bowl in just his first full season as the starter. Being a former seventh-round pick -- and the last one in the 2022 NFL Draft -- Purdy doesn't make much in salary.

That will soon change, as Purdy has two years remaining on his rookie deal. Purdy isn't even thinking about the massive payday coming his way.

"I've said this time and time again just in terms of taking it one day at a time. I'm trying to win this year and do everything I can for this organization this year," Purdy said via a 49ers transcript. "Everything else happens how it happens."

Purdy had a massive first full season as the starting quarterback in San Francisco, completing 69.4% of his passes for 4,280 yards with 31 touchdowns to 11 interceptions. He led the league in touchdown percentage (7.0), yards per attempt (9.6), and passer rating (113.0), leading the 49ers to Super Bowl LVIII.

In Purdy's two seasons with the 49ers, he's thrown 44 touchdowns to 15 interceptions for an 111.4 passer rating. The 49ers have reached at least the NFC Championship game twice. Purdy was an overtime away from a Super Bowl title last season, wanting to get that championship before the massive payday comes his way.

"But for me I need to get better from last year on the film and the things that I saw from last year," Purdy said. "In my rookie year I've got this thing in me where it's like, I want to continue to master my craft and that's that. So it's a business obviously, too. But for me, I love this game. I love just competing with these guys in this organization.

"I love this organization and I want to continue to represent myself for them and in the right way. So that's where I'm at with that. Getting too caught up in all that kind of stuff is for me, that's nonsense. So taking it one day at a time and getting better."

Purdy is set to make $1,004,253 this season, a tremendous bargain for the 49ers.