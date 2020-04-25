Broncos draft picks 2020: NFL Draft order, grades by team, Denver's Round 4-7 selections

The Broncos picked up some help for quarterback Drew Lock in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, landing top-tier receiving prospect Jerry Jeudy out of Alabama. They weren't done adding talent for Lock and selected a wide receiver who at times looks like Tyreek Hill. Finally, they continued to address the interior offensive line (carried over from free agency) and added depth on defense. We'll be tracking every player they take and every grade they receive for those picks in this space throughout draft weekend.

You can follow along with the draft pick by pick by heading to our draft tracker and checking out our grades in real time.

Denver Broncos 2020 draft picks tracker

Round Overall Player Selected Grade 1 15 WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama B 2 46 WR KJ Hamler, Penn State C+ 3 77 CB Michael Ojemudia, Iowa A- 3 83* C Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU C+ 3 95* DL McTelvin Agim, Arkansas B+ 4 118



5 178^



6 181*



7 252^



7 254^





* Acquired via trade

^ Compensatory pick

Denver Broncos 2020 draft trade notes