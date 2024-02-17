Is Russell Wilson bracing for a breakup with the Denver Broncos? That appears to be the case, as the veteran quarterback and his wife Ciara are accepting offers for their Denver-area mansion, according to Business Den.

The couple purchased the Cherry Hills Village home for $25 million shortly after Wilson was traded from Seattle in 2022. Along with accepting offers on the home, the couple is providing tours to prospective buyers, per the report.

Russell Wilson DEN • QB • #3 CMP% 66.4 YDs 3070 TD 26 INT 8 YD/Att 6.87 View Profile

Wilson's future in Denver has been a hot topic ever since he was benched during the Broncos' final games of the 2023 season. Wilson was benched despite having a solid season up to that point. His 66.4 completion percentage last season was his highest since 2020. Russell also threw 26 touchdowns last season against just eight picks.

When asked about his decision to bench Wilson, Broncos head coach Sean Payton said it had everything to do with trying to win games. The Broncos, who at that point were still in the mix of AFC playoff hopefuls, were coming off consecutive losses to the Lions and Patriots.

Denver won its first game with Wilson on the bench but finished the season with a road loss against the Raiders, dropping it to 8-9 on the season.

Despite the benching, Wilson said at the end of the year that he wanted to continue his career with the Broncos. Payton also said around that time that a final decision had not been made on Wilson, who is only two years into a massive five-year, $242.59 million contract that includes a potential out after the 2025 season.

Given the news of his mansion, it seems things may have changed within the Broncos' facility when it comes to Wilson, who is apparently preparing to move on.