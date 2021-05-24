As the NFL holds its collective breath for a potential blockbuster trade involving Julio Jones, one pass-catcher that seemed to be on the block not too long ago now appears to be staying put. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Cleveland Browns and former first-round tight end David Njoku are said to be in a good place. This comes nearly one year from when Njoku requested a trade from the franchise, which ultimately never came to fruition. Njoku even doubled down on this point when he recently commented on a post that proposed a trade to the Jacksonville Jaguars saying, "I ain't going nowhere!!!!"

Originally, Njoku's desire to leave Cleveland stemmed from the club signing former Falcons tight end Austin Hooper to a lucrative deal last free agency, creating a logjam at the position. Even as those trade rumors festered, the Browns chose to hang on to their 2017 first-rounder and Njoku ultimately recommitted himself to the franchise leading into the 2020 campaign.

Last year, Njoku did feel the weight of that tight end depth and his stats took a dip. He took part in 39% of the offensive snaps and caught 19 passes for 213 yards and two touchdowns over 13 total games (five starts). Meanwhile, Hooper and 2020 fourth-round pick Harrison Bryant stood over him on the depth chart. Hooper led the position group with 46 catches for 435 yards and four touchdowns, while Bryant came in with 238 yards on 24 receptions to go along with three scores.

Of course, just because Njoku is at peace with his standing within the organization doesn't exactly make his position on the club any more concrete. If they so choose, the Browns could look to move off the 24-year-old as he enters the final year of his contract. In fact, the club was looking for a third-round pick for him at the trade deadline a year ago, according to Albert Breer of the MMQB. Could they once again listen to offers? It wouldn't be totally shocking given the emergence of Bryant along with Hooper entering his second season with the club. While we may have to wait on that, it does seem like Njoku is at the very least happy with the situation he's currently in.