Since the Cleveland Browns saw their 2020 season end, in the playoffs, quarterback Baker Mayfield has had an interesting offseason. On Wednesday, Mayfield tweeted that he was on his way home from dinner with his wife, Emily, and the married couple saw a UFO.

Yes, you read that correctly.

"Almost 100%, Em and I just saw a UFO drop straight out of the sky on our way home from dinner… we stopped and looked at each other and asked if either of us saw it…," Mayfield tweeted. "Very bright ball of light going straight down out of the sky towards Lake Travis. Anybody else witness this?"

"I won't lie... I'm typically not someone who buys into UFO talk," Emily Wilkinson tweeted. "But all I know is... I saw something tonight that I have never seen. And I'm a little thrown off."

Wilkinson shared more information of the the couple's encounter on her Instagram story.

"I'll be honest, we're so confused by it," Wilkinson said in her story. "All of the sudden, a light caught our eye on the our right side, which is out my passenger window, over the lake."

"It was a big light, and it was going straight from the sky, down to the ground. "We got home, and we're just extremely confused," she continued. "We're not massive believers in this, we're not nay-sayers, but we've never seen it for our own eyes, so we're just a little confused."

According to the New York Post, data from the National UFO Reporting Center shows that UFO sightings are up 50 percent since the COVID-19 pandemic began last March.