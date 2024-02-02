New Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan is in the process of putting together his staff in Nashville, and that staff is now expected to include his father. According to Cleveland.com, Cleveland Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan has received permission to join his son in Nashville.

Callahan is a highly-respected offensive line coach who has been with the Browns for four seasons now. When his son was hired to be the new head coach in Tennessee, many speculated that Bill could join his staff, but the 67-year-old is under contract. The Titans requested an interview, and the Browns reportedly granted permission.

Brian was asked about his father potentially joining his staff during his introductory press conference, but did not give a straight-forward answer.

"He's under contract. There's nothing I can say to that either way," Brian replied.

The elder Callahan has been coaching since the 1980s, and has served as the head coach of the then-Oakland Raiders and at the University of Nebraska. In 2019, he was tabbed as the interim head coach of the Washington Commanders following the firing of Jay Gruden.

Callahan has served as the offensive line coach for the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys, the Commanders and the Browns. If everything goes according to plan, this is a huge get for Tennessee.