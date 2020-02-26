Browns focused on Baker Mayfield's fitness and body makeup heading into 2020, per report
Mayfield's plan is to be slimmer and faster
The Cleveland Browns were the biggest disappointment of the 2019 NFL season. After a couple of big offseason acquisitions such as Odell Beckham Jr. and Olivier Vernon, the Browns were considered to be a Super Bowl favorite, but instead fell flat with a 6-10 record.
Another bright spot for the Browns, quarterback Baker Mayfield, took a step backwards in his sophomore campaign. After throwing for 3,725 yards, 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 14 games last year, the former No. 1 overall pick threw for 3,827 yards, 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions in 2019. The Browns still believe that he's the future of the franchise, and they are focusing on his fitness this offseason.
According to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, an important focus for the Browns heading into 2020 is Mayfield's fitness and body makeup. The 2017 Hesiman Trophy recipient reportedly put on some weight last year to bulk up, and lost some of his quickness. His plan is to be slimmer and faster this year, with an emphasis on being in better shape.
Mayfield actually rushed for 10 more yards and three touchdowns in 2019, but did appear to be a tick slower compared to his first season.
Despite the disappointing year, the Browns still have all the pieces to make it back to the postseason for the first time since 2002. Cleveland made the decision to fire Freddie Kitchens after just one season and replaced him with former Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski -- who was actually the other finalist a year ago when Kitchens was hired.
Stefanski, who is now the third youngest head coach in the NFL, is charged with unlocking this offense, which has the potential to be one of the best in the league in 2020. A more fit Mayfield will only help their cause.
