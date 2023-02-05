Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett is believed to have suffered a dislocated toe during Sunday's Pro Bowl Games, according to NFL Media. Garrett's X-rays came back negative after he left the field in obvious discomfort.

Garrett had participated in the gridiron gauntlet skills challenge prior to sustaining the injury.

A four-time Pro Bowler, Garrett is coming off a 2022 season that saw him record 16 sacks for a second straight year. The former No. 1 overall pick has recorded 74.5 sacks in 81 career regular-season games.

The NFL altered the Pro Bowl this year after while getting rid of the traditional game format. In lieu of a traditional football game, the Pro Bowl Games is comprised of eight skills challenges and three flag football games between the two conferences.