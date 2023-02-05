Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett is believed to have suffered a dislocated toe during Sunday's Pro Bowl Games, according to NFL Media. Garrett's X-rays came back negative after he left the field in obvious discomfort.
Garrett had participated in the gridiron gauntlet skills challenge prior to sustaining the injury.
Probably not what Cleveland wants to see. Myles Garrett limping off. pic.twitter.com/3lprj1kOpw— Darren Carr (@DCarr75) February 5, 2023
A four-time Pro Bowler, Garrett is coming off a 2022 season that saw him record 16 sacks for a second straight year. The former No. 1 overall pick has recorded 74.5 sacks in 81 career regular-season games.
The NFL altered the Pro Bowl this year after while getting rid of the traditional game format. In lieu of a traditional football game, the Pro Bowl Games is comprised of eight skills challenges and three flag football games between the two conferences.