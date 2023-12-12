Jedrick Wills will miss the rest of the 2023 season after the Cleveland Browns offensive tackle underwent arthroscopic knee surgery. He is expected to make a full recovery and be ready for the start of the 2024 season. Willis was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 7 after getting injured during the Browns' win over the Cardinals in Week 9.

The 10th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Wills has started in every regular-season game he has appeared in. He has 53 regular season and two playoff starts under his belt.

Despite injuries to Wills and several other key players, the Browns are 8-5 and would be the fifth-seeded team if the AFC playoffs started today. Clutch performances by several reserve players have aided Cleveland's success. Most notably, the Browns have had four different starting quarterbacks lead them to wins this season. Joe Flacco became the fourth quarterback after throwing for over 300 yards and three touchdowns during Sunday's win over the Jaguars.

Cleveland will look to get to 9-5 with a win this Sunday over a 5-8 Bears team that has won consecutive games for the first time under head coach Matt Eberflus.