Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey was arrested Monday in Texas on a misdemeanor assault charge, according to Harris County court records.

Winfrey allegedly grabbed a woman he was dating with his hand, causing her "bodily injury." Court records state the two had an "argument over a dog and keys to a rental car." The charge was classified as "Assault-Family Member" on the court documents.

According to the court records, Winfrey "then and there unlawfully, intentionally and knowingly cause bodily injury to [the compliant]."

The Browns issued a statement, saying they are aware of the situation and currently gathering more information. Whether the 22-year-old's status with the team will change heading into the offseason is not yet known.

Winfrey was drafted in the fourth round in last year's NFL Draft and went on to play 13 games, and finished the season with 22 combined tackles, two quarterback hits, 0.5 sacks and two passes defended.