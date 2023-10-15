The Cleveland Browns (2-2) will be without starting quarterback Deshaun Watson when they host the San Francisco 49ers (5-0) on Sunday afternoon. Watson has been ruled out with a right shoulder injury, putting P.J. Walker in line to start. The Browns lost to Baltimore in a 28-3 final two weeks ago before having their bye last week. San Francisco has won four of its five games by double digits, including a 42-10 win against Dallas in primetime last Sunday.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Cleveland Browns Stadium. San Francisco is favored by 9.5 points in the latest Browns vs. 49ers odds from the SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 36 points. Before entering any 49ers vs. Browns picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Browns vs. 49ers spread: 49ers -9.5

Browns vs. 49ers over/under: 36 points

Browns vs. 49ers money line: 49ers: -515, Browns: +384

Browns vs. 49ers live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why the Browns can cover

San Francisco's offense is headed into its biggest challenge of the season, as Cleveland has the league's top-ranked defense. Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is 7-1 in his previous matchups against 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, and he has transformed Cleveland's defense in his first season on the job. The Browns lead the league in fewest yards allowed (196.8) and passing yards allowed (125.0).

Myles Garrett headlines the charge with 5.5 sacks through his first four games, while Obo Okoronkwo has added 2.5. Cleveland had a week off following its ugly performance against Baltimore, putting the Browns in a good scheduling spot on Sunday against a San Francisco team that is coming off a primetime game. The Browns have won five of the last seven meetings between these teams.

Why the 49ers can cover

San Francisco has been dominant so far this season, winning four of its five games by double digits. The 49ers crushed Dallas in primetime last week, easily covering the 3.5-point spread in a 42-10 final. Quarterback Brock Purdy completed 17 of 24 passes for 252 yards and four touchdowns, improving to 10-0 in his 10 career regular-season starts.

Purdy leads the NFL in passer rating (123.1), completing 72.1% of his passes for nine touchdowns and zero interceptions. Cleveland's defense leads the league in yards allowed per game, but it is coming off a 28-3 blowout loss to Baltimore its last time out. Walker had limited success in seven career starts across three seasons with Carolina, and he is now tasked with facing one of the league's best units in his first start for Cleveland. San Francisco has covered the spread in 13 of its last 16 games, while Cleveland is 0-6 against the spread in its last six games against NFC West opponents. See which team to pick here.

