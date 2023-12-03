The Los Angeles Rams look to edge closer to a playoff spot in the NFC as they host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon. The Rams (5-6) have won two consecutive games, including a 37-14 romp over Arizona last weekend. The Browns (7-3) are battling significant injury issues and fell in Denver on Sunday, 29-12. Los Angeles won the most recent matchup of these teams four years ago, 20-13. The Rams are 5-5-1 against the spread, while the Browns are 6-4-1 ATS in 2023.

Kickoff from SoFi Stadium is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Rams vs. Browns odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 40.

Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Rams vs. Browns:

Rams vs. Browns spread: Rams -3.5

Rams vs. Browns over/under: 40 points

Rams vs. Browns money line: Rams -189, Browns +158

Why the Browns can cover

With injuries having forced the Browns to be without key players throughout the season, including starting quarterback Deshaun Watson and running back Nick Chubb, they may be in even more dire straits this weekend. Rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson suffered a concussion in Week 12 and has been ruled out. With P.J. Walker struggling when given playing time, Cleveland signed former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco, who hasn't thrown an NFL pass since 2022, and the Browns are expected to start him.

If there's a bright spot for Cleveland, it's tight end David Njoku, who has at least six catches and 55 yards in each of his last three games. On the season, he has been targeted 78 times with 51 receptions for 492 yards and two scores. With injuries decimating the Browns' offense, Njoku may be relied upon even more for whomever is throwing passes for the Browns in Week 13. See which team to pick here.

Why the Rams can cover

The Rams welcomed back starting running back Kyren Williams in a big way last Sunday against Arizona. The second-year pro rushed for 143 yards on 16 carries and caught six passes for 61 yards and two touchdowns. In his last two games, both against the Cardinals, Williams has shredded the division rivals, combining for 301 yards rushing and three total touchdowns.

With the running game back intact, more passing lanes are likely to open for quarterback Matthew Stafford. In Week 12, he threw for four touchdowns and 229 yards, including two scores each to Williams and tight end Tyler Higbee. With receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, Los Angeles has a stable of weapons that will be tricky for other teams to defend. Even against a good Browns defense this week, expect Los Angeles' offense to find success. See which team to pick here.

