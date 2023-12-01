Browns receiver Michael Woods has been suspended by the NFL for the remainder of the season for violating the league's conduct policy. Woods hasn't played this year after suffering a ruptured Achilles while working out with Deshaun Watson back in April, so he already was going to miss those games.

A 2022 sixth-round pick, Woods caught just five passes while appearing in 10 games during his rookie season. Injuries plagued Woods last season, and he was hoping to have a bigger role in the offense this year before suffering his season-ending injury.

"This year prolly been my toughest in my life, but I can't be broken," Woods recently said via social media. "This year is special for me because it brought me closer to God, I changed my habits and thoughts for the better, and developed a higher level of perseverance through it all."

The reason for Woods' suspension is unclear. NFL Network reports it stems from an incident over the summer.

Woods, 23, played collegiately at Arkansas and Oklahoma. In all, Woods caught 118 passes for 1,648 yards and 12 touchdowns in college. One his better games took place against Florida in 2020; he racked up 129 yards in that game while scoring touchdowns on both of his receptions.

Injuries have plagued the Browns this season. Watson was lost for the year after undergoing shoulder surgery following a win over the Ravens last month. The team also lost Nick Chubb for the year when the perennial Pro Bowl running back suffered a severe injury during Cleveland's Week 2 loss to the Steelers.

Despite those and other injuries, the Browns are 7-4 entering Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Joe Flacco will start that game with Dorian Thompson-Robinson still working his way back from a concussion sustained during last week's loss to the Broncos.