Buccaneers owner hosts Donald Trump at home fundraiser just months after NFL spat
The president spent some time at the home of Buccaneers owner Ed Glazer on Tuesday
After more than a year as president, Donald Trump finally made his first trip California this week. While he was there, he attended a fundraiser that was hosted by Buccaneers owner Ed Glazer.
The event went down on Tuesday night at Glazer's home in Beverly Hills. The Glazer family owns the Buccaneers along with Manchester United of the Premier League. Not only is Ed part owner of the Bucs, but he also serves as a co-chairman of the team.
According to the Los Angeles Times, donors were charged anywhere from $35,000 to $250,000 to attend the event with Trump at Glazer's home. To host the president, Glazer had to have tents set up at his multi-million dollar home.
The president apparently got a parting gift from the event in the form of a football.
If there's one thing odd about Glazer hosting the president, it's that this event comes less than six months after Trump bashed the NFL during a rally in Alabama.
Back in September, Trump called on NFL owners to "fire" any player who kneeled during the anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality against minorities.
"Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a bitch off the field right now," Trump said to a cheering crowd. "Out. He's fired. He's fired."
The comments set off a firestorm of controversy around the country and led to a situation in Week 3, where more than 200 players kneeled during the anthem. Trump was also slammed by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, who ripped the president for making divisive comments.
After Trump made his remarks, most NFL teams ended up releasing a statement condemning what he said. In their statement, the Buccaneers emphasized that NFL players have a right to kneel as part of their constitutional right to a freedom of speech.
Glazer's event on Tuesday is believed to be the first time that an NFL owner has hosted Trump for an event since the president's comments in September. Glazer donated $250,000 to Trump's inauguration fund last year, according to the Times. Of course, Glazer has donated money to both sides of the political spectrum: The Bucs co-chairman also donated $5,400 to Hilary Clinton's presidential campaign.
By the way, with his $250,000 donation to Trump's inauguration fund, Glazer didn't come anywhere close to being one of Trump's biggest donors from the NFL. There were at least seven owners who donated $1 million each to Trump's inauguration fund, and that list of owners includes: Robert Kraft (Patriots), Jerry Jones (Cowboys), Woody Johnson (Jets), Stan Kroenke (Rams), Dan Snyder (Redskins), Shahid Khan (Jaguars), and Bob McNair (Texans).
