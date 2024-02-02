Baker Mayfield is representing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers well at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games, fresh off a Comeback Player of the Year bid that included a multi-game playoff run. The quarterback is also scheduled to hit free agency this offseason. While the two sides have had preliminary talks about a reunion, Mayfield admitted he's still undecided on his NFL future.

"It all just kinda depends," he told NFL Media when asked where he expects to play in 2024. "Obviously Tampa, we're going through a little bit of an (offensive coordinator) search right now. So it'll start there. They were the first ones who gave me a chance, and I'm thankful for them, so we'll see, but I'm taking it one day at a time."

Mayfield enjoyed his 2023 resurgence, which led to his first career Pro Bowl nod, under first-time coordinator Dave Canales. But Canales just left to become the Carolina Panthers' head coach. Tampa Bay is reportedly now working to hire Kentucky OC Liam Coen as Canales' replacement, and Coen and Mayfield previously worked together in 2022 with the Los Angeles Rams. But until the deal is finalized, and perhaps not even then, the QB could opt to test the open market.

"My agent and them, I think they engaged a little bit," Mayfield said of negotiations with Tampa Bay, "but obviously when Canales left -- and (I'm) happy for him as well, getting the head coaching job; he deserves that -- but when they started the OC search, I think they (knew) that we gotta know who's calling plays before anything's done."

Before serving as Kentucky's OC, Coen spent 2022 as the Rams' OC under Sean McVay, helping incorporate Mayfield into L.A.'s offense following a short-lived stint with the Carolina Panthers.