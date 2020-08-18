Watch Now: Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Gearing Up For 2020 Season ( 2:52 )

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski seem to be picking up right where they left off during their days with the New England Patriots. The Buccaneers' official Twitter account posted a video of the two future Hall of Famers, who found their way to Tampa Bay this offseason, connecting on a deep pass up the right side of the field during Tuesday's full-padded practice. Gronkowski was able to come up with the grab and then took a pretty decent shot by safety Mike Edwards, but was able to bounce right back up.

James Palmer of the NFL Network, who was on the scene for the Bucs practice, noted that the Tampa offense was struggling a bit during Tuesday's session, but that full extension catch by Gronkowski "woke up the offense."

Here's a look at what may be to coming in the Bucs offense this season.

Of course, Brady and Gronkowski have done plenty of damage on the field together over their careers and won three Super Bowl titles to boot. They've connected for 7,786 yards and 78 touchdowns. Brady also averages a 123.9 passer rating when targeting Gronkowski, so it's safe to call this a pretty elite one-two punch.

While both stars will be working to get up to speed within Bruce Arians' offense, Gronkowski needs to shake off some rust after missing all of the 2019 season following his retirement announcement from the Patriots after their Super Bowl LIII title. Arians noted after practice on Monday that Gronkowski has some physical challenges to climb as he gets re-acclimated to life in the NFL and especially in Tampa.

"He's probably in New England shape right now. He's not in Florida shape. The heat's kicking his ass pretty good," Arians said. "It's different, man. When you train in New England and come down here, it's different. We laughed about it out there today. I don't think he's ever sweat that much in his life. So it takes a little time to get into the Florida shape, but as far as playing a game he's more than ready right now."

Tampa Bay's tight end unit runs pretty deep with O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate also making up the depth chart alongside Gronk, which is why the Bucs' base offense in 2020 will be 12-personnel (two tight ends on the field). That plays into Brady's strengths quite well and should result in a rather prolific passing attack once the regular season begins.