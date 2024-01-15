Two quarterbacks with .500 postseason records collide when Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles take on Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a Super Wild Card Weekend playoff game on Monday Night Football at Raymond James Stadium. The 25-year-old Hurts is 2-2 in his playoff career. Last season, he led the Eagles to two playoff wins before losing in the Super Bowl. Meanwhile, the 28-year-old Mayfield returns to the postseason for the first time since the 2020 season. That year, he led the Browns to a win over the Steelers before losing to the Chiefs.



Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a three-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Buccaneers odds via SportsLine consensus while the over/under for total points scored is 43.5. Before you make any Buccaneers vs. Eagles picks or NFL playoff predictions, you need to see the NFL betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2024 NFL playoffs on an incredible 183-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 37-21 roll on top-rated picks since Week 7 of last season and has nailed seven straight top-rated picks entering the 2024 NFL playoffs.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has zeroed in on Eagles vs. Buccaneers and just revealed its picks and predictions. You can see the model's picks only at SportsLine. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Bucs vs. Eagles:

Buccaneers vs. Eagles spread: Philadelphia -3

Buccaneers vs. Eagles over/under: 43.5 points

Buccaneers vs. Eagles money line: Philadelphia -153, Tampa Bay +128

PHI: Eagles are 7-8-2 against the spread this season

TB: Buccaneers are 11-6 against the spread this season

Buccaneers vs. Eagles picks: See picks here

Buccaneers vs. Eagles live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why the Eagles can cover

When healthy, the Philadelphia offense can be formidable. The Eagles ranked seventh in the league during the regular season in scoring offense (25.5 points per game) and eighth in total offense (354.4 yards per game). They also ranked third in third down conversions (48.0%).

One of the reasons for the offense's success has been D'Andre Swift. The former Lions running back ran for a career-high 1,049 yards, which ranked fifth in the NFL during the regular season. He also averaged 4.6 yards per carry and scored six touchdowns. See which team to pick here.

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Tampa Bay will face a Philadelphia offense that will be without one of its stars. According to multiple reports, receiver A.J. Brown, who injured his knee during the first half of the Eagles' loss to the Giants last week, will be ruled out of Monday's game. Brown's loss is significant as he ranked fifth in the league in receiving yards (1,456) and eighth in receptions (106).

Philadelphia's offense already had been struggling even with Brown in the lineup. The Eagles have scored fewer than 20 points in four of their last six games. That includes 10 points last week in the 27-10 loss to a Giants team that had nothing to play for. See which team to pick here.

How to make Eagles vs. Buccaneers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under the point total, predicting 43 total points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations. You can see the model's NFL picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

So who wins Eagles vs. Buccaneers, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Eagles vs. Buccaneers spread you should jump on, all from the advanced model on a 183-129 roll on NFL picks, and find out.