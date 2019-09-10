Buccaneers vs. Panthers: How to watch, stream NFC South rivalry, plus a prediction for 'Thursday Night Football'

Just like that, one week of regular-season football is in the books.

But don't you worry, because there's more right around the corner!

Neither the Carolina Panthers nor the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got off to the start they wanted to in Week 1 of the 2019 campaign, so their divisional matchup this Thursday night will be a prime opportunity to make up for lost ground.

Before we reveal why the Panthers are easily better suited to pull this NFC South showdown in their favor, let's get you some details on how and when to tune in:

How to watch

Date: Thursday, Sept. 12 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)

TV: NFL Network | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

You can watch the replay of the game, including in condensed and all-22 formats, with NFL Game Pass.

Preview

The Buccaneers had a reasonable opportunity to open the Bruce Arians era 1-0, taking on an iffy Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers to start the year. And while Ronald Jones showed some burst out of the backfield and the defense had a few flashes against Jimmy G, Tampa was ultimately doomed by none other than Jameis Winston, whose three picks quieted the narrative of a potential career resurgence under Arians' tutelage. All in all, it was more of the same for the Bucs, who were already in a tough division and now look as if they've got a ways to go before hitting their true stride.

The Panthers, meanwhile, weren't bad in their season opener. But they delivered an absolute letdown considering the circumstances. Limiting the defending NFC champion Los Angeles Rams early on, they avoided a Sean McVay rout despite a pair of D.J. Moore fumbles and rode Christian McCaffrey to the tune of 200-plus yards from scrimmage -- only to let the Rams make good on their turnover opportunities and then miss out on a comeback because of Cam Newton's inaccuracy. And yet, despite all that, they're very clearly the more talented of Thursday's NFC South foes, and they've got the home turf on a short week.

Prediction

NFC South teams always play each other tough, much like other divisional opponents around the league. And who's to say Winston can't rebound from his forgettable Week 1 outing? The thing is, even if Arians can convince his quarterback to make better decisions through the air, Tampa doesn't exactly have the personnel to waltz into Carolina expecting a close game. McCaffrey should get plenty of touches once again, and barring a second straight week of untimely drive-killing fumbles from Moore, the Panthers shouldn't have that much trouble downing their rivals to put that first check in the "W" column.

Pick: Buccaneers

Check out CBSSports.com for even more predictions on this game and the rest of Week 2, including from Pete Prisco and Will Brinson.

Get more NFL picks, betting analysis and access to proven computer simulations and fantasy tools by joining SportsLine. Former Vegas bookmakers give perspective from the other side of the counter, while red-hot experts with decades of experience handicapping games give their top plays. Join SportsLine here to see this week's winners.