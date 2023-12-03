Two NFC South rivals will meet on Sunday when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Carolina Panthers on CBS and Paramount+. This will be the Panthers' first game since firing head coach Frank Reich after a 1-10 start in his first year with the team. Chris Tabor, the team's special team coordinator, has been elevated to interim head coach. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers still have their eyes set on a division title despite being 4-7. They are one game behind the Falcons and Saints at 5-6 for first in the NFC South. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can now try free for 30 days with the promo code STREAMNFL when you sign up here (expires 12/31/23).

Kickoff is at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The Buccaneers are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Panthers vs. Buccaneers odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 36.5. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan, which you can try free for 30 days with the promo code STREAMNFL.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every NFL on CBS game this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, Serie A, and countless movies and shows. You can get your first 30 days free with the promo code STREAMNFL, so sign up right here.

How to watch Buccaneers vs. Panthers

Panthers vs. Buccaneers date: Sunday, Dec. 3

Panthers vs. Buccaneers time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Panthers vs. Buccaneers TV channel: CBS

Panthers vs. Buccaneers streaming: Paramount+ (try free for 30 days with promo code STREAMNFL)

Week 13 NFL picks for Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Before tuning into Sunday's Buccaneers vs. Panthers game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 175-126 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 29-18 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season and is 22-8 straight-up the last two weeks.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Panthers vs. Buccaneers, the model is backing the Buccaneers to cover the spread. Neither team is playing strong football at the moment, but the Panthers have been especially dismal, leading to the firing of their head coach. The Panthers have the second-worst point differential (-119) this season, losing by an average of 10.8 points per game. Seven of their 10 losses this season have come by at least seven points.

Six of Tampa Bay's seven losses have come against teams with at least a .500 record. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers are 3-1 against teams with a losing record this season. Tampa Bay is 7-2 over its last nine games against the Panthers, including winning its last three at Raymond James Stadium by an average of 14.7 points per game. This appears to be Carolina's worst team over that span and the SportsLine model appears to agree, projecting the Buccaneers to cover the spread in over 60% of simulations. You may be able to stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first 30 days with the promo code STREAMNFL.