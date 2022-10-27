The Baltimore Ravens will attempt to extend their winning streak in the all-time series to five games when they visit the slumping Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football. Baltimore (4-3) lost its first two meetings with Tampa Bay before reeling off four consecutive victories, including a 20-12 triumph in 2018. The Ravens, who are coming off a 23-20 home win against Cleveland, have won their last two visits to Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers suffered a 21-3 loss at Carolina last Sunday, their fourth defeat in five overall contests and are just 1-2 at home after going 7-1 last season.

Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Tampa Bay is a two-point favorite in the latest Buccaneers vs. Ravens odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.

The model enters Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season.



Here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Ravens vs. Buccaneers:

Buccaneers vs. Ravens spread: Tampa Bay -2

Buccaneers vs. Ravens over/under: 46 points

Buccaneers vs. Ravens money line: Baltimore +115, Tampa Bay -135

BAL: Ravens are 1-6 against the spread in their last seven games versus teams with losing records

TB: Buccaneers are 1-8 ATS in their last nine contests played on Thursday

Why the Ravens can cover

Tight end Mark Andrews (questionable, knee) has been Lamar Jackson's favorite target this season and leads the Ravens with 39 receptions, 19 more than the closest teammate. The 27-year-old is tied for fourth in the NFL with five touchdown catches, two fewer than league leader and fellow tight end Travis Kelce. Andrews is eager to be a factor after being targeted only twice against Cleveland and finishing without a reception for just the second time in 69 career games and first since Week 14 of his 2018 rookie season.

Baltimore's running game has been its strength thus far this year as the team is fifth in the NFL with an average of 156.3 yards per game and tied for second at 5.4 per carry. Jackson gained 59 yards versus the Browns to increase his season total to 510, which ranks fifth in the league, and he joined Cam Newton as the only quarterbacks in NFL history with at least 500 in each of their first five campaigns. Gus Edwards returned from a knee injury he suffered before the 2021 season-opener and helped take some of the load off Jackson, rushing 16 times for 66 yards and two touchdowns.

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Despite his inability to get the team into the end zone, Tom Brady performed well against the Panthers last Sunday. The future Hall-of-Famer completed 32-of-49 pass attempts for 290 yards and was interception-free for the sixth consecutive game. Brady appeared to have thrown a touchdown pass on the third play of the game, but Mike Evans dropped a perfectly placed ball for what would have been a 64-yard score.

Brady has led his team to victory in six of his eight career regular-season meetings with the Ravens, throwing for 2,177 yards with 10 TDs and five interceptions. Evans came up four yards shy of his second 100-yard performance of the season in the loss at Carolina and averaged 10.7 on nine receptions. The 29-year-old, who had a strong game in his last matchup against Baltimore in 2018 with 121 yards on only four catches, is among the league leaders with seven receptions of 20 or more yards.

