The Buffalo Bills have begun re-building their roster ahead of the start of the new league year. A day after extending safety Micah Hyde's contract through the 2023 season, the team has re-signed inside linebacker Andre Smith to a two-year deal worth up to $3 million, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

A seventh-round pick in the 2018 draft, Smith spent the first two years of his career with the Panthers. Just before the start of the 2020 season, he was traded to Buffalo in exchange for a 2023 conditional seventh-round pick. Smith played in 12 regular-season games last season, recording a career-high nine tackles. In the Bills' Week 17 win over the Dolphins, Smith tallied five tackles (one for loss) and his first career forced fumble. Smith was largely used on special teams; he took part in at least 53% of the Bills' special teams snaps in each of his 15 active games (including the postseason).

Smith helped the Bills win their first division title since 1995. Buffalo also won its first playoff game in a quarter century while advancing to its first AFC championship since 1993. The Bills are currently tied with the third-highest odds to reach Super Bowl LVI, according to William Hill Sportsbook.

In order to advance further in 2021, the Bills will look to strengthen their offensive line, interior defensive line, linebacker corps and the cornerback position during the offseason. Two of our four CBS Sports NFL draft experts currently have the Bills selecting former Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins with the 30th overall pick.