The Bills already have more points against the Jets than they managed in total against the Broncos last Monday. After three quarters the Bills' offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating the Jets 29-6.

The Bills already have three blowout wins this season, but why stop there? Barring a freak comeback, they will be celebrating another huge win in the locker room very soon.

Who's Playing

New York Jets @ Buffalo Bills

Current Records: New York 4-5, Buffalo 5-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Highmark Stadium -- Orchard Park, New York TV: CBS

What to Know

The Buffalo Bills will be playing at home against the New York Jets at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Highmark Stadium. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

Last Monday, it was a hard-fought matchup, but the Bills had to settle for a 24-22 loss against the Broncos. Buffalo gained 69 more yards on the day, but it was Denver that made the best of use of them.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Latavius Murray, who rushed for 68 yards and a touchdown on only nine carries.

Even though they lost, the Bills found their momentum and kept it and finished the game with 7.1 yards per play. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Broncos only advanced 4.2.

Meanwhile, there was early excitement for New York after they claimed the first score on Sunday, but it was Las Vegas who ended up claiming the real prize. The Jets took a 16-12 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Raiders. New York has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Special teams was responsible for all of the team's points. All those points came courtesy of Greg Zuerlein: he added 12 points with four field goals.

Buffalo has not been sharp recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-5 record this season. As for New York, they now have a losing record at 4-5.

Going forward, the Bills are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last six times they've played.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Sunday's match: The Bills command a daunting offense this season, having averaged 3.2 touchdowns per game (they're ranked second in touchdowns overall). It's a different story for the Jets , though, as they've been averaging only 1.1 per game. Will the Bills continue their march to the end zone, or will the Jets flip the script? Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Buffalo is a solid 7-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NFL odds.



The over/under is set at 40 points.

Series History

Buffalo has won 6 out of their last 10 games against New York.