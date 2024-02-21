Caleb Williams could soon become the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. But the star USC quarterback does not currently employ an agent, and apparently intends to continue representing himself going into the pros, according to NBC Sports.

Williams' lack of representation first surfaced on a report of draft-eligible prospects and their agents, released Wednesday by the NFL Players Association, per Mike Florio. But Williams is not included as a represented athlete, and "does not plan" to change that.

The Trojans product, who's widely projected to go first overall to the Chicago Bears, would not be the first major NFL player to operate without an agent. Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is perhaps the most notable, last offseason negotiating a record five-year, $260 million contract extension alongside his mother, Felicia Jones.

Yet a failure to employ an agent comes with its fair share of baggage, fair or not. Jackson, for example, endured a curiously quiet free-agent market prior to signing his deal with the Ravens, even after Baltimore enabled other teams to bid for his services as a player under the non-exclusive franchise tag. Williams may be immune to such an ordeal considering he's likely to be the No. 1 pick and will enter his career under a rookie contract, but he would, of course, be tasked with adequately selling himself in future contract talks.