The Tennessee Titans revamped their wide receiving corps this offseason by adding Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd, but it's another player who has somewhat become the subject of conversation this offseason in former first-round pick Treylon Burks.

Many wonder what Burks' role is going to be with DeAndre Hopkins, Ridley and Boyd ahead of him on the depth chart. New coach Brian Callahan says Burks is "gonna play everything," and noted that he's been "really impressive" in OTAs. Hopkins told reporters earlier this month that Burks is "one of the most athletic people I've ever played with," given his size and speed. This week, it was Ridley's turn to praise the former Arkansas star.

"This dude is a freak, like seriously, bro," Ridley said when asked about Burks, via Paul Kuharsky. "He's gonna be a stud. There's no worries in him.

"What I see, he's like Julio (Jones), A.J. Brown, he's like T.O. (Terrell Owens). Dude that big that fast, man? I mean, he a stud, man. You don't gotta worry about him. You just gotta learn, slow the game down. He's gonna be alright."

On paper, Burks does look like he could be an NFL stud. He's big, fast, athletic and versatile. However, staying healthy has been a struggle. The former No. 18 overall pick has played 11 games in each of his first two NFL seasons, and caught 49 passes for 665 yards and one touchdown in those 22 contests. Burks has flashed potential as a downfield threat, but there's a reason why the Titans went out and attacked the wide receiver position this offseason.

While Burks may be WR4 for Tennessee in 2024, there's also reason for optimism. He now has an offensive-minded coach who knows how to put his playmakers in position to succeed, and will get to play in a more "pass-happy" offense. Now, he just has to take advantage of the opportunities given to him.