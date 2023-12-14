Ben Roethlisberger made waves this week when he said that the Pittsburgh Steelers' rich tradition may no longer exist. Cam Heyward, one of the Steelers' current captains, doesn't agree with his former teammate's damming take.

Roethlisberger's comments came after the Steelers became the first team in NFL history to have a winning record and lose consecutive games to teams that were at least eight games below .500.

"Ben has an opinion. He's entitled to that, but I don't agree," Heyward said Thursday on "Good Morning Football." "These last two games has been rough, but the 'Steelers Way' is about grinding it out and it doesn't matter what's going on.

"There's plenty to be done about it, and the tradition starts by winning games, having good defense and scoring points. Hopefully we can adjust that this week."

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

It seems that Heyward and Roethlisberger may have different opinions on what the "Steelers Way" actually is. Roethlisberger appeared to be alluding to the traditions and overall mentality that was started by the 1970s teams and was then handed down to every team afterward.

Heyward's comments would suggest that the "Steelers Way" is more about finding ways to win regardless of the circumstance.

So, what exactly is the "Steelers Way"? It's probably a little bit of both. With a few exceptions (seven, to be exact), the Steelers have largely been able to put together winning seasons each year since 1972. So Heyward is right to suggest that a large part of the "Steelers Way" is about finding ways to win on a consistent basis. In fact, Heyward's belief mimics Hall of Fame coach Chuck Noll's famous "whatever it takes" quote that seemed to define the mentality of the '70s Steelers that won four Super Bowls in six years.

The Steelers can get back to that part of their tradition this weekend when they face a Colts team that is also fighting for a playoff spot. A win this weekend would not only help bolster Pittsburgh's playoff hopes; it may also help bring together a locker room that has not always appeared to be on the same page.

"They're a complete team," Heyward said of the also 7-6 Colts. "They find ways to win games. They're right in the thick of it. We're right in the thick of it. Should be a hell of a game."