Cardinals' Bruce Arians will reportedly step away from coaching after this week

The Arizona Cardinals will have a new coach next season.

According to a report from ESPN.com, Cardinals coach Bruce Arians is prepared to step away from coaching after Sunday's regular season finale against the Seahawks. However, the report states that he has not yet informed the team of his plans to step away.

Arians has been the coach of the Cardinals since 2013. The team has gone 48-30-1 during that time, making the playoffs in 2014 and 2015 before missing out over the last two seasons.

Prior to taking over in Arizona, Arians served as the interim coach for the Colts during Chuck Pagano's cancer-related absence. (Arians himself is a cancer survivor as well.) He led Indianapolis to a 9-3 record during that time and was named the Associated Press Coach of the Year, becoming the first interim coach to receive the award. He was also named Coach of the Year in 2014, when he led the Cardinals to a 11-5 record and an NFC West title. The team lost to the Carolina Panthers in the divisional round of the playoffs.

He's been coaching in some form or another since 1975, working for Virginia Tech, Mississippi State, Alabama, and Temple at the college level, and the Chiefs, Saints, Colts, Browns, Steelers, and Cardinals in the NFL. He won two Super Bowls as an assistant coach, both with the Steelers.

Retirement rumors have followed him for several years, with most citing his multiple health scares during his coaching tenure as a driving force behind the desire to step down. He was hospitalized in August 2016 with symptoms of diverticulitis, and he had surgery in February to remove cancer in his kidney.