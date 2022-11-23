The Arizona Cardinals fired offensive line/run game coordinator Sean Kugler after he allegedly groped a female member of a hotel's security team in Mexico City, multiple sources tell CBS Sports.

The incident took place Sunday night, and by Monday morning Kugler had been sent away from the team and back to the United States. His firing was announced Tuesday after the Cardinals' 38-10 defeat against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.

When NFL teams travel to Mexico City, they're normally told to stay in and around the team hotel out of safety concerns. The Cardinals, sources say, were encouraged to do the same while being able to walk among a group of hotels.

Kugler joined the Cardinals staff in 2019. He previously served as the head coach of University of Texas at El Paso from 2013-2017, and he has held several other college and pro jobs over the past three decades.