Cardinals prez sends jet to pick up Kurt Warner's stranded family for HOF induction

This coming weekend is a pretty big one for the NFL. Sure, the first game of the 2017 preseason is happening Thursday night, but the main event this weekend is really Saturday night's Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

The Class of 2017 consists of kicker Morten Andersen; running back Terrell Davis; safety Kenny Easley; owner, president and general manager Jerry Jones; defensive end Jason Taylor; running back LaDainian Tomlinson; and quarterback Kurt Warner.

Each of the inductees will obviously have family, friends, and teammates attending the ceremony. It's a pretty big deal, and these great players (and owner) want to share the experience with the people that are most important to them.

Warner's family was on its way to Canton, Ohio but got stuck at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, so the legendary QB sent out an SOS asking United to hook them up with seats on the last available flight.

Ok, not much 4 name dropping but @united help a HOFer out - kids stuck at O'Hare & u have 1 flight to Clev so they can make it to our party? — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) August 3, 2017

As it turns out, they didn't need those seats after all. Cardinals president Michael Bidwill sent his private jet to pick up the Warners and get them to their destination. (Bidwill's father, Bill, owns the team.)

Problem solved: @AZCardinals President Michael Bidwill sending private ✈️ to Chicago to pick up stranded Warner traveling party of 13 https://t.co/qQcGcP9DNT — Mark Dalton (@CardsMarkD) August 3, 2017

.@Kurt13Warner's family got stuck in Chicago flying here.



No worries.



Michael Bidwill to the rescue ➡ https://t.co/GCcTNEVZWh pic.twitter.com/cWbVdD22aU — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) August 4, 2017

It was the least Bidwill could do for the player that had quite the second act of his career playing for Arizona. Warner played five years with the Cards, throwing for even more yards during that time than he did in his six years with the then-St. Louis Rams. He also took Arizona to the Super Bowl in 2008, but the team ultimately lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers.