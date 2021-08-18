With just over three weeks until the Colts kick off their 2021 season against the Seahawks, new quarterback Carson Wentz is getting "very antsy" to return from ankle surgery. That's according to coach Frank Reich, who told reporters Wednesday the former Eagles signal-caller is taking "mental reps" at practice while coaching up other players. As far as Wentz's on-field return, however, Reich said the team still has no timetable for a full recovery, even if Wentz wants to "push the envelope" for a Week 1 debut.

"He's getting very antsy. Very antsy," Reich said, per Colts.com. "He's wanting to push the envelope, as I would expect. But he's gotta be patient and just stay focused on the mental side of it right now and we gotta let things take their course. But at the same time, there's a time to push things and we'll keep doing that as it's appropriate."

Wentz partook in walk-throughs on Tuesday, Reich confirmed, but the QB has yet to be cleared for full physical activity following his surgery earlier this month. The coach added that the Colts will have a better read on Wentz's availability for Week 1 and beyond once they "push it" and see how the QB's ankle responds. At this time, Reich said he's focused on not doing that "too soon, too fast."

In the meantime, Wentz has been wearing an earpiece at training camp to be a part of communications between coaches and whichever QB is taking practice reps, while working with teammates on progressions, reads and play concepts. Backups Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger have been trading snaps in relief of Wentz under center.

"Jim Caldwell used to say that all the time to me with Peyton (Manning), that there was nobody better at putting himself in the moment than Peyton Manning, like feeling like you're in the Super Bowl," Reich said. "That even though you're standing behind the line of scrimmage you're not even in on the rep, do you have the ability to get a mental rep and make it feel like you're in the game? Carson's doing a good job of that."

