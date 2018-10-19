Do you want to talk football and interact with your favorite CBS Sports personalities? On Nov. 9 at 7:00 p.m. EST, live from the PlayStation Theater in the heart of Times Square in New York City, you'll have your chance with the CBS Sports Friday Night Tailgate.

What is "CBS Sports Friday Night Tailgate?"

CBS Sports Friday Night Tailgate (Nov. 9 at 7:00 p.m. EST) is a night filled with football talk with members of CBS Sports' popular Sunday pregame show at the PlayStation Theater in the heart of New York City's Times Square. Host James Brown, along with analysts Phil Simms, Bill Cowher, Boomer Esiason and Nate Burleson will produce a live version of their popular weekly show. Additionally, during the tailgate party, there will be lots of fantasy football talk as the CBS Sports Fantasy Football Today team with Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg, and Heath Cummings will be podcasting live from the theater and offering fantasy advice. Attendees will be able to engage with some of CBS Sports' biggest stars and take part in an indoor tailgate party, with food, drinks and football-themed games in the interactive gaming area.

Unlike the show on Sunday, this exclusive event will not be televised. This special show will feature the same great football content plus the unique opportunity to interact and talk football with JB, Coach, Phil, Boomer and Nate. Additionally, just in time for your fantasy playoffs, the CBS Sports Fantasy Football Today crew will help you set your lineups.

And it's more than a show. Included with the price of your ticket, enjoy an open bar and gourmet tailgate food made by Cooking with Brandon from Trattoria dell'Arte, Bareburger, Ben & Jack's Steakhouse, Tao and Mighty Quinn's BBQ while you play football-themed interactive games before and after the show.

Reserved Admission tickets are $60, $75 and $95 and VIP Experience tickets are $145. Tickets are available for purchase online through AXS by clicking here. You can also call 888-929-7849 to purchase tickets by phone or go to the PlayStation Theater box office located at 1515 Broadway at W. 44th Street. New York, NY 10036.

For more information, visit PlayStationTheater.com.

We hope to see you there for this unique event. CBS SPORTS FRIDAY NIGHT TAILGATE is the second in a series of events to be produced by CBS Experiences, a new division of the CBS Corporation focused on expanding the reach of CBS programming and properties through live, entertaining and interactive events. The first event produced by CBS Experiences is "AN EVENING with CBS SUNDAY MORNING LIVE." That inaugural event will be held at Town Hall in New York City on Oct. 1. It will be hosted by Jane Pauley and features the show's correspondents in conversation with top newsmakers from the worlds of entertainment, fashion, the arts, science, technology, politics and culture.