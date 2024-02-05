The Los Angeles Chargers locked down their new head coach in Jim Harbaugh, and they are close to securing an experienced offensive mind that is quite familiar with the new lead man in L.A. Per NFL Media, the Chargers are expected to hire Greg Roman for a prominent spot on Harbaugh's staff. The details are reportedly still being worked out.

Roman last served as the offensive coordinator for the other Harbaugh brother, John, with the Baltimore Ravens in 2022. He spent six seasons in what was his second stint in Baltimore, and held titles like assistant head coach and tight ends coach. Last offseason, Roman and the Ravens parted ways after four seasons. During his time with the Ravens, Roman helped Lamar Jackson win his first MVP, and built one of the most successful rushing offenses in the league.

Roman worked under Jim Harbaugh as an associate head coach at Stanford before Harbaugh made his jump to the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers. Roman followed Harbaugh to the league, and served as San Francisco's offensive coordinator from 2011-14. Harbaugh and Roman went an impressive 44-19-1 over four seasons, and went to the Super Bowl in 2012 and faced off against brother John's Ravens.

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Roman has also worked as an offensive assistant with the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans, and offensive coordinator with the Buffalo Bills. Now, it appears he's on his way to being back in the league.