The Chargers paid big bucks to add cornerback J.C. Jackson this year, committing $82.5 million to the former Patriots standout in free agency. When Los Angeles opens its 2022 season, however, it may not have its prized addition on the field, with the team announcing Tuesday that Jackson underwent ankle surgery earlier in the day. The 2021 Pro Bowler is expected to miss anywhere from two to four weeks while recovering, meaning his availability for the Sept. 11 regular-season opener is in question.

Dr. Martin O'Malley, of the New York Hospital of Special Surgery, performed the surgery on Jackson. The veteran cornerback, who hasn't missed a single game since his 2018 rookie season, will be sidelined for at least Los Angeles' preseason finale against the Saints on Friday. A two-week rehab would put him on track to suit up for Week 1 against the Raiders, while a month-long absence would keep Jackson sidelined through Week 2, when the Chargers play the Chiefs on Thursday night.

The second-team All-Pro was one of the Chargers' splashiest acquisitions this spring, coming off three straight seasons with at least five interceptions, including a career-high nine in 2020. He's expected to start alongside veteran Michael Davis and second-year man Asante Samuel Jr.

In the event Jackson is unable to suit up for the start of the season, former Broncos starter Bryce Callahan could rotate inside along with Samuel, defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill told reporters Tuesday, while Davis might also be poised for slot reps.