Chargers officially announce firing of offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt

The Los Angeles Chargers are in the middle of a challenging season that seemingly gets worse by the day, and they're ready to start making changes because of it. Despite having ended their three-game slide by defeating the Chicago Bears on the road in Week 8, it was by just one point and mostly due to a missed field goal that could've sent them to a 2-6 record on the year.

Their 17 points scored was just barely enough to get the job done, and Ken Whisenhunt has been relieved of his duties as offensive coordinator on Monday -- the team announced -- as they work to improve their offense overall. The Chargers are currently 23rd in the NFL in points scored per game, with their 19.6 average being a key reason for their poor start.

Injuries across the board have played a part as well, but Whisenhunt simply couldn't overcome them on the offensive side of the ball to make the Chargers a competitive team week in, week out.

The 57-year-old was hired by the Chargers in 2016 to take over the role after spending his previous two seasons as head coach of the Tennessee Titans, and this ends his second stint with the team -- having been offensive coordinator in 2013 when the team played in San Diego. Where the Chargers go from here should be announced soon, but worst case will see head coach Anthony Lynn take over play-calling duties for now.

The season isn't yet over, despite their struggles, and it's clear they're hoping they can right their ship by throwing Whisenhunt overboard.