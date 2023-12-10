AFC West foes will face off Sunday as Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers host Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos on CBS and Paramount+. The Chargers are coming off an ugly win against the New England Patriots, defeating Bill Belichick's team 6-0 on the road. Meanwhile, the Broncos saw their five-game winning streak end last week as they fell to C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans, 22-17. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first 30 days when you use the promo code STREAMNFL (expires 12/31/23).

Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Ca is 4:25 p.m. ET. The Chargers are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Chargers vs. Broncos odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 44. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan, which you can now try free for 30 days with the promo code STREAMNFL.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every NFL on CBS game this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, Serie A, and countless movies and shows. You can get your first 30 days free with the promo code STREAMNFL, so sign up right here.

How to watch Broncos vs. Chargers

Chargers vs. Broncos date: Sunday, Dec. 10

Chargers vs. Broncos time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Chargers vs. Broncos TV channel: CBS

Chargers vs. Broncos streaming: Paramount+ (get 30 days free with promo code STREAMNFL)

Week 14 NFL picks for Broncos vs. Chargers

Before tuning into Sunday's Chargers vs. Broncos game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 176-128 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 30-20 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season and is 31-12 straight-up the last three weeks.

For Chargers vs. Broncos, the model is picking Los Angeles to cover the spread. The Chargers are expected to have more offense in Week 14 after winning at New England by two field goals. Herbert threw for over 200 yards in that game and is expected to have more success at home against a Denver defense that has allowed 20 touchdowns this season and an average 235.6 passing yards.

The Chargers have also won their last two games against the Broncos at SoFi, including a 19-16 overtime win in which Herbert didn't throw a single touchdown. Los Angeles has shown it can win despite having inconsistent offense, which could contribute to the model leaning on the Chargers to cover and win. You may be able to stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first 30 days with the promo code STREAMNFL.