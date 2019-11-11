Charles Rogers, the second overall pick in the 2003 NFL Draft by the Lions, dies at age 38

Charles Rogers, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2003 NFL Draft who played three seasons with the Detroit Lions, has died at age 38.

Rogers played in only 15 games in the NFL due to injury, totaling 36 catches for 440 yards and four touchdowns.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Charles Rogers," a statement from the Lions reads. "From Saginaw, to East Lansing, to Detroit, Charles' connection to the state of Michigan and the football community was felt by many during the course of his life. We extend our heartfelt sympathies and condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time."

A former five-star recruit out of Saginaw, Michigan, Rogers was a star at Michigan State, where he had 135 catches for 2,821 yards and 27 touchdowns in two seasons. He was the Fred Biletnikoff Award winner and a unanimous first-team All-American in 2002.

The Lions selected Rogers with the No. 2 pick, the earliest a wide receiver had been drafted this century before it was matched by Calvin Johnson, another Lions selection, in 2007. Rogers had 22 catches for 243 yards and three touchdowns in his rookie season before breaking his clavicle after five games and being lost for the year. He injured the same clavicle on the third play of his second year in the league, and missed the rest of the season. He was suspended four games for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy in 2005 and was cut by the Lions before the 2006 season. Rogers never played another NFL game.

Rogers had two positive tests for marijuana during his career at Michigan State, and problems with drug use carried over to his career in the NFL. The multiple clavicle injuries and other difficulties led to Rogers' downfall in a league where the Lions had given him a six-year, $55 million contract. In an ESPN article from 2009, Rogers said he was taking the highly addictive painkiller Vicodin and smoking marijuana daily after his career in the NFL ended. Despite having workouts with three other teams, Rogers never earned another chance to find NFL glory. He was out of the league at 25.

Legal issues plagued Rogers after his NFL career, including a charge of driving under the influence and violation of a sobriety court order. Rogers also had to return $6.1 million of his $9.1 million signing bonus to the Lions, as violation of the league's substance abuse policy was ruled to have breached his contract.

Rogers is regarded as one of the biggest draft busts in NFL history, as unfortunate circumstances led to his fate in a game he dominated before injuries took a toll.