The Kansas City Chiefs are keeping their backfield intact as they prepare to defend their back-to-back Super Bowl titles in 2024. The club has agreed to a one-year deal to retain running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, according to NFL Media. The 24-year-old had been a free agent after Kansas City declined his fifth-year option last May, but the two sides have decided to keep their relationship going for at least another season.

Edwards-Helaire was selected with the 32nd overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Chiefs and had been the club's starter up until midway through the 2022 campaign. The LSU product was drafted to be a dual-threat option out of Kansas City's backfield upon arrival after helping the Tigers to a national championship during his final collegiate season, but it never reached the peak that most hoped. He totaled 1,100 yards from scrimmage as a rookie, but was limited to 10 games during his sophomore season due to a knee injury.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC • RB • #25 Att 70 Yds 223 TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

In 2022, the Chiefs drafted Isiah Pacheco and the seventh-rounder would eventually usurp Edwards-Helaire as the starter due to the latter's lack of production and injuries. Edwards-Helaire was put on injured reserve in late November of that season, which then paved the way for Pacheco's full ascent.

After falling out of the starting role, Edwards-Helaire has served as a solid complementary piece in the Chiefs offense. He totaled 411 total yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in 15 games played for the team last regular season.

This reunion between the Chiefs and Edwards-Helaire does come off the heels of the team hosting former Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins on a free agent visit on Wednesday. Given Edwards-Helaire's latest signing, it would seem like Dobbins wasn't able to endear himself to the franchise enough to land a roster spot.