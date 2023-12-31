The Kansas City Chiefs offense is struggling like never before in the Andy Reid-Patrick Mahomes era.

There's no one from the outside that's going to come in and rescue the 9-6 Chiefs. But expect some players to get larger roles in the offense while others will see their roles diminish.

The receiver group has obviously struggled in 2023, but Rashee Rice, Justyn Ross and Richie James are expected to be more involved in the offense heading into January and postseason play. That also indicates that Marquez Valdez-Scantling and Kadarius Toney will have less impact on the offense moving forward.

Valdez-Scantling has been targeted just twice out of 58 routes run in the last two weeks. And while Toney has been ruled out the past two weeks due to a hip injury, his reduced role has been anticipated for weeks due to poor play.

There's been no move to cut Toney. Sources there, just like with the Giants, emphasize he's not a bad guy. But the mistakes are piling up. He's dropped two passes that wound up as interceptions for Mahomes.

Toney's five drops are tied for 18th most in the league among receivers. Of the 26 receivers with at least five drops this season, only Hunter Renfrow has fewer targets. Toney could wind up in a role where he's in more on package plays.

Meanwhile, Rice leads a trio of receivers who should see a continued increased role in the coming weeks. Rice averaged 54 plays the last three games compared to 33 plays in the first 12 games. His breakthrough came in Week 12 against the Raiders when he had 10 catches for 107 yards and a touchdown, and he's clearly become Mahomes' most trusted wide receiver target.

Ross returned last week after a six-week stay on the commissioner's exempt list stemming from a domestic battery arrest. He ran just eight routes and caught the one ball thrown his way against Las Vegas.

And James played in 25 offensive snaps against the Raiders when he had 26 snaps over the previous four games combined.

On Saturday, the Chiefs also activated veteran receiver Mecole Hardman. The former Chief played the first half of the season with the Jets before being dealt back to his old team, but he landed on injured reserve after just four games with a thumb injury.

The Chiefs didn't rebound after the bye like they expected, and the youth in the receiver room -- along with some inexperience on the coaching staff -- has led to a lack of development. Eric Bieniemy's attention to detail is clearly missed in Kansas City.

Mahomes' frustrations have been on display in recent weeks. And his lack of trust in his receiving options appeared obvious against the Raiders, when he sprinted more in the game than in any other of his career attempting to extend plays.

The Chiefs can clinch the AFC West this week with a win against the Bengals or losses by the Broncos and Raiders. Kansas City is likely going to be the No. 3 seed in the AFC and host a wild-card game.

Mahomes has never played in a road playoff game in his career.