With Aaron Rodgers announcing his "intention" to join the New York Jets in 2023, the Jordan Love era begins for the Green Bay Packers. After three years in waiting, the former No. 26 overall pick will finally be QB1.

Love has made just one career start, which came against the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021 when Rodgers was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. At the NFL owners meetings this week, a reporter asked Chiefs head coach Andy Reid what he thought about Jordan Love. Reid didn't seem to know who that was.

"I'm trying to remember Jordan Love," Reid said.

Reid was then reminded Love was the quarterback who started against Kansas City in Rodgers' place back in 2021.

"From what I remember I thought he was good," Reid said.

This was probably not the quote the reporter was hoping for. Check out the interaction here:

In that 13-7 loss for the Packers in Arrowhead, Love completed 19 of 34 passes for 190 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Love threw just 21 passes this past season, but there was a moment where he trended on social media. In Green Bay's Week 12 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, Rodgers suffered a rib injury. Love entered the game, and led two scoring drives in the fourth quarter while completing 6 of 9 passes for 113 yards and one touchdown. It was just a short appearance, but one every Packers fan will point back to as a reason they are excited for this new era.