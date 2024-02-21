Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker has assisted the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan during a very difficult time. Lopez-Galvan is the mother of two children who was killed during last week's shooting at the team's Super Bowl parade in Kansas City.

In a now-deleted tweet that was posted on X, a request was made for a white Butker Chiefs jersey, much like the one that Lopez-Galvan wore to the Super Bowl parade. According to the Kansas City Star, a Fanatics representative and a friend of the Chiefs' team chaplain, Father Richard Rocha, were both made aware of the request for Lopez-Galvan's family.

Butker ended up sending a jersey to the funeral home that could be placed with Lopez-Galvan when she is laid to rest this Saturday.

"My wife Isabelle and I are heartbroken by the murder of Lisa due to degenerate violence," Butker said in a statement via the Kansas City Star. "Murder is a sin that cries out to God for vengeance and I pray the men involved in this tragedy will be brought to justice. Hearing that she was a fan of my outspokenness for our shared Catholic Faith makes this even more personal. I am honored to provide a jersey to the family for her to wear. While the family is mourning their loss and grappling with their numerous injuries, I will continue to pray for their healing and the repose of Lisa's soul."

This comes after a GoFundMe was set up for the Lopez-Galvan family and has raised $375,000 since it was posted last week. Among the donations were a $100,000 gesture from pop star Taylor Swift, as well as Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

On Tuesday, Dominic Miller and Lyndell Mays were arrested on second-degree murder charges, two counts of armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. According to Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, police believe that Mays was in a "verbal argument" while attending the parade before the situation "quickly escalated" to guns being pulled out.

Butker set the record for the longest field goal in Super Bowl history as he connected on a 57-yard attempt in the team's Super Bowl LVIII win against the San Francisco 49ers. Now his jersey will have a permanent resting place with Lopez-Galvan.