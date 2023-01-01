Jerick McKinnon made some NFL history in Week 17 as he becomes the first running back in the Super Bowl era with a receiving touchdown in five straight games. The touchdown came on a second-and-goal on a short pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The six-yard touchdown gave the Kansas City Chiefs a 13-10 lead.

Here is a look at the play that sealed the record:

After the Chiefs' Week 16 win, McKinnon said he's embraced the offensive chances he's been given this season. "Opportunity landing in my hands and I'm trying to make the most of it," he said.

"It's play-calling, it's Pat finding me and it's the offensive line blocking super well up front," McKinnon said of his success. "It's a collection of everything."

Last week against the Seattle Seahawks, he had three receptions for 31 yards and a touchdown. In the week prior, he had eight receptions for 70 yards and a touchdown against the Houston Texans. On Dec. 11 in the win against the Denver Broncos, he recorded seven receptions for 112 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

In their loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, McKinnon had only two receptions for seven yards, but one of those receptions was for a score.

No other running back in the last 57 years has been able to score receiving touchdowns with such consistency.

So far this season, the 30-year-old McKinnon has 69 rushing attempts for 281 yards and one rushing touchdown. He also has 53 receptions for 509 yards and seven touchdowns. He joined the Chiefs in 2021 after spending time with the San Francisco 49ers from 2018-2020. He was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the third round with the No. 96 overall pick and stayed there until 2017.