Tyler Higbee? Tee Higgins? Hayden Hurst? It doesn't matter to Chiefs safety Justin Reid, who is planning to lock down whomever is in front of him when Kansas City takes on the Bengals in an AFC Championship rematch in Week 13.

On Wednesday, Reid -- who signed with K.C. this offseason and did not take part in that playoff loss a year ago-- told reporters that he is hoping to be the difference in this head-to-head Sunday. However, Reid wasn't exactly polished up on who he'd actually be going up against, mixing up Rams tight end Tyler Higbee and Bengals wideout Tee Higgins.

"They have 88 -- Higbee. No, it's not. Higbee was with the Rams," Reid said to reporters. "What's his name? Higgins. It is Higgins. Higbee and Higgins. They are going to have him back. He's a very talented receiver. More of a finesse type of guy. Not the best blocker. I'm going to lock him down. Straight up."

Given how similar Higbee's and Higgins' last names are, that's an easy mixup, right? However, Reid didn't even mean to call out Higgins, clarifying on Twitter that was talking about Cincinnati's Hayden Hurst. That also makes sense given that Higbee and Hurst are both tight ends, but Reid didn't back down from his proclamation even as he clarified who he was referring to on social media. In fact, he even added that "any and everybody still getting locked up."

All that did was catch the attention of fellow Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who is eyeing a return to action this week after missing time due to a hip injury. He responded to Reid's tweet with "let's put some money on it big time" coupled with an eyes emoji. Reid then replied, "Y'all welcome for the extra motivation. Ima see you Sunday champ."

A day later on Thursday, Hurst was asked about Reid's comments. After a light chuckle, the Bengals tight end said, "He could pick anybody in this locker room, but I feel like I'm the last person you probably want to talk shit about. I have a long memory."

Higgins led all receivers with 103 yards in that AFC Championship last season, and he has been on a tear over the past two weeks, averaging 131 receiving yards per game. As for Hurst, he's also coming off his best game of the season in Week 12 during which he tied his high for receptions and had a season-best 57 yards receiving. So, Reid's comments come during a time when both Higgins and Hurst are firing on all cylinders and with the Bengals expecting to get back their top wideout in Chase, who appears to be even more motivated based off his comments.

For Reid's sake, here's hoping Kansas City's secondary can back it up Sunday.