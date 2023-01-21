Eric Bieniemy has been the Chiefs offensive coordinator for their greatest five-year stretch in franchise history. And this postseason may very well be his last.

Bieniemy signed another one-year deal with the Chiefs last offseason, and many around the league believe he will be coaching elsewhere in the 2023 season.

Bieniemy, who signed a one-year contract to return to Kansas City last offseason, is the most successful offensive coordinator in team history. Since taking over the post in 2018, he's helped the team to eight playoff wins, a Super Bowl victory, a (soon-to-be two-time) league MVP and a league-best regular season record of 64-18.

The fifth-year offensive coordinator has been stymied in his attempts to get a head-coaching job despite a deserving resume. USA Today reported last week that Bieniemy has now interviewed for 15 head-coaching jobs since 2019, including the Colts job last week.

The two men who previously served as offensive coordinator of the Chiefs — Doug Pederson and Matt Nagy — both went on to be head coaches.

It's certainly possible Bieniemy could return to the Chiefs on another one-year deal. But if Bieniemy does not get a head-coaching gig, he'd likely be a top candidate for any of the dozen or so offensive coordinator jobs that will or would be open around the league.

The Ravens, Chargers, Titans, Rams, Jets, Patriots, Commanders, Colts, Buccaneers and Cardinals all have vacant offensive coordinator positions. Additionally, the Panthers, Texans and Broncos offensive coordinator positions could open up depending on who gets the head-coaching jobs there.

There are a number of deserving candidates around the league who will be up for those OC jobs. Byron Leftwich, Nathaniel Hackett, Greg Roman, Mike LaFleur, Joe Brady, Tim Kelly, Charles London, Thomas Brown, Pat Shurmur, Marcus Brady, Zac Robinson, Bill O'Brien, Pep Hamilton and Brian Johnson are among the top names to watch.

Executives at the NFL are hoping for a more diverse selection of hires this year at the position. From 2019 through last year's Super Bowl, there were 43 offensive coordinators hired in the NFL. Only five of those OCs were men of color.

Last year, of the 13 offensive coordinators hired, only one was a Black man.