Patrick Mahomes now has the most total yards in a season in NFL history, passing Drew Brees' mark of 5,562 yards set in 2011. Mahomes needed just 186 yards entering Saturday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders to set the record, and considering he averages 336.4 total yards per game, passing Brees appeared to be a foregone conclusion. He set the all-time mark in the second quarter with a 14-yard scramble.

Mahomes is just the second player to have 5,000-plus passing yards and 300-plus rushing yards in a season, joining Justin Herbert -- who accomplished the feat last year. Mahomes also entered Saturday's game just 430 passing yards shy of breaking Peyton Manning's record for passing yards in a season.

Earlier this season, Mahomes joined Drew Brees and Tom Brady as the only quarterbacks to throw for 5,000 yards in multiple seasons. Mahomes and Brees are the only players to throw for 5,000 yards and 40 touchdowns in a season multiple times.

Most total yards in a season (NFL history)



Player Total yards Year Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs) 5,570* 2022 Drew Brees (Saints) 5,562 2011 Peyton manning (Broncos) 5,446 2013 Tom Brady (Buccaneers) 5,397 2021 Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs) 5,369 2018

*Game still ongoing